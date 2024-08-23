Arizona Office of Tourism unveils new state brand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT) has unveiled a new state brand Friday morning.

In a press release, the office showcased "Vibrant Arizona" as a way to celebrate "the state's diversity and and vibrant culture, unifies the identity of state government, and strengthens the state's competitiveness as a top tourism and business destination."

AOT says Vibrant Arizona was created "through a collaborative effort between AOT, Phoenix-based Heart & Soul Marketing, and community engagement specialists Welcome Strategies," and the new logo features "a pattern created through a partnership between Heart & Soul Marketing and Hopi and Isleta Pueblo artist Kevin Coochwytewa."

"Arizona deserves a brand as vibrant as its people—one that showcases our collective Arizona story. Our new state brand highlights the diversity of voices and experiences that make our home so special. Whether you want to hike the Grand Canyon, explore Phoenix’s vibrant food scene, or appreciate the arts and culture of Bisbee, Arizona has something for you. I’m proud to join the Office of Tourism in unveiling a brand that shows the world there is something to explore and discover in all corners of our great state." Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.)

"The key to the success of our refreshed state brand is that Arizonans built and own this story about who we are and what we hold dear. Talking to a wide range of people across the state helped us ensure our updated brand reflects what Arizonans love about the state and want amplified. This brand emerged as a reflection of those amazing experiences." Lisa Urias, CEO, Arizona Office of Tourism

AOT says Arizonans are expected to see the new brand "implemented in the following ways:"

A new multichannel tourism campaign "Vibrant Arizona" will launch in early 2025 to encourage visitation to Arizona from surrounding drive markets, target U.S. cities, and top international destinations.

The new "Arizona" brand mark will also be used to unify the identity of state agencies, providing a more complete view of the wide range of services provided by the state.

"Most importantly, on behalf of the entire brand refresh team, I want to send a heartfelt thank you to all the Arizonans who welcomed us into their communities, took time to engage with us and who opened their hearts to participate in this effort. We would not have a new Arizona brand to reveal [without you]," Urias expressed.