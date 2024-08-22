Tucson authorities responds to suspicious package sent to passport center

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Emergency crews in Tucson, Arizona responded Wednesday to reports of a suspicious package containing white powder at the city passport center.

The incident happened at the Tucson Passport Center, which is a federal facility, on the city's east side.

The white powder substance was found inside a package at the facility that processes passport applications.

After responding, the Tucson Fire Department's Hazmat Team confirmed there was no threat and no one became sick at the scene.

The source of the package and apparent white substance is under investigation.