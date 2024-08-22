Skip to Content
Arizona News

Tucson authorities responds to suspicious package sent to passport center

NBC
By ,
New
today at 11:04 AM
Published 11:22 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Emergency crews in Tucson, Arizona responded Wednesday to reports of a suspicious package containing white powder at the city passport center.

The incident happened at the Tucson Passport Center, which is a federal facility, on the city's east side.

The white powder substance was found inside a package at the facility that processes passport applications.

After responding, the Tucson Fire Department's Hazmat Team confirmed there was no threat and no one became sick at the scene.

The source of the package and apparent white substance is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content