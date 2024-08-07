Skip to Content
Arizona tree falls onto an apartment building, trapping residents

today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:17 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Occupants of an Arizona apartment became trapped on Tuesday after a tree fell onto the building during monsoon storms.

"All of a sudden it was just shaking, my apartment. I just felt everything shaking and then I saw the wind and things were flying around and then all of a sudden I heard the 'Pew,' and I think that was when the tree was falling," said one resident.

"I thought I was looking at a hurricane or a tornado at the very least. But obviously it was probably a microburst. It had to have been well above 80 or 100 miles an hour. I'm not an expert but I think you can look around at the trees," said another resident.

All of the trapped residents were freed and fire officials evacuated 16 apartments at the complex to make sure the building was safe to occupy.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no further information has been released.

