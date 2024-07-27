Arizona authorites search for microburst roof collapse victim

PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Phoenix Fire says even after they get rid of all that concrete, they'll have to dig through all of the items piled up inside the building, with things like canned goods and hardware supplies.

The biggest concern is a secondary collapse, so crews are constantly assessing the best plan of attack to avoid that.

Search and rescue dogs, drones, cameras, listening devices are all part of this effort to sift through the rubble.

Around 9:30pm Wednesday, a microburst destroyed a warehouse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The winds were up to 77 miles per hour that night and the storm caused the roof to collapse, trapping 22-year-old Oswaldo Antonio Montoya Torres inside.

Sources say he just became a dad two weeks ago to a baby boy and worked as a forklift operator here at freeport logistics for about a year.

Loved ones say it's been hard to keep calm amid all of the uncertainty and they fear time is running out.

"Just get my brother soon...that's breaking us, it's just breaking us slowly while time flies and he's not out," said one of Torres' family members.

The family has been out at the scene ever since they heard the news, and they plan to be here until he is found, but it's just been agony for them to play the waiting game for almost two full days now with little information on how he may be doing since no one knows for sure where he is.

They are frustrated with what seems to them like a lack of progress in bringing Torres to safety.