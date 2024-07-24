NASA astronauts simulate Artemis moonwalks in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - NASA is going back to the future to help train the next generation of astronauts.

It's been more than 50 years since the last us astronaut stepped foot on the moon. In fact, every single astronaut who has been to the moon trained right in Flagstaff.

Now, the next generation of space cadets are back in the high country preparing for another trip.

"Using Flagstaff as this tipping point to get back to the moon," said Trevor Graff, a planetary geologist.

The rocky other worldly landscape of Flagstaff's volcanic field brought NASA's Apollo team to Arizona in the 1970s. Now, NASA is back again. This time, the Artemis team is using the moonlike surface to train.

"We bring astronauts from their very basic training geology all the way to crew members that are going to go to the moon back to Flagstaff, just like Apollo did. They set the precedent so now we're standing on the shoulders of giants." Trevor Graff, planetary geologist

Astronauts use training suits and the volcanic field here to simulate full moon walks.

"They talk to Mission Control the whole time, and within Mission Control, the science team is there exercising all those components together is not something we can do very easily anywhere else. So here's where we can get that done so that's what we've been doing." Dave Coan, test manager

The trip to Arizona not only showcases the astronaut's training nats but also all the technology used to create a real lunar experience.

Astronauts Kate Rubins and Andre Douglas sported the suits this week. They'll become the first woman and person of color to walk on the moon.

"To be here in Flagstaff where all that training took place and initially...To be doing it and realizing that 50 years in the future you know our children and our grandchildren are going to be looking at these black and white photos and and that's going to be the team that got Artemis to the moon." Kate Rubins, astronaut

They say as they make history, and they also want the next generation to shoot for the stars and beyond.

"You do what you love that's the core of it and do well in it you share your goals with people and they'll help you get there," Douglas shared.

There is no set date yet when the team will blast of to the moon, but they will be back in Flagstaff to train again in the near future.