Powerful storm hits Tucson, leading to power outages, damage and more

today at 6:52 AM
Published 7:00 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A powerful storm hit southern Arizona Sunday, July 14, leading to power outages, downed trees, damage, and swift-water rescues.

At Mission Palms Apartment Complex at Orange Grove and Oracle, there were several large trees down on buildings and vehicles.

As of 9:00pm, more than 20,000 TEP customers were without power.

The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) said crews responded to at least 50 calls about power poles going down.

