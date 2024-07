PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Jamie Foxx talked about his medical scare from last year while visiting Phoenix last weekend.

"April 11 last year, bad headache, I asked my boy for an Advil…I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything," Foxx said in the video.

Facebook user Dr. Brenda Combs posted the video to her social media on June 29, 2024 while on the patio at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix.