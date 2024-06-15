DOJ releases report slamming Phoenix PD

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Following a multi-year investigation of the Phoenix Police Department (PPD), the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a scathing report on Thursday, saying officers exhibited a pattern of violating suspects' civil rights.

In the review, the DOJ has now revealed that Phoenix police officers had a pattern of using unconstitutional conduct, excessive force and discriminated against Black, Hispanic and Indigenous communities, and violated the rights of the homeless and unsheltered.

"You don't get better, unless you look at criticism that we have. And you know...this report is very critical of our police department," said Michael Sullivan, Interim Chief of the PPD.

Sullivan said the report isn't an accurate reflection of the department, but should be used as a map on how to improve. He also said he was surprised to learn some of the details in the findings.

"You know, it came to my attention today with what the Assistant Attorney General provided for us. I'm interested to see the what that data actually looks like. It certainly is a cause for concern," Sullivan explained.

Pro-active steps

Sullivan arrived in Phoenix from Baltimore in 2022. He led that department in the middle of a DOJ investigation.

Since arriving in Phoenix, the department has taken a number of pro-active steps to implement changes to its use of force policy, something acknowledged by the DOJ.

"We were working on it long before the DOJ even showed up in August of 2021," said Jeff Barton, Phoenix City Manager.

But finding a permanent solution on reform could become a challenge.

Other cities under DOJ investigations, like Baltimore, Seattle, and Louisville, typically have entered into consent decrees requiring cities to comply to the DOJ reforms through a court order, but Phoenix, so far, has refused to enter into one.

"I don't sign any contract without actually understanding the, you know, the particulars of that contract," Barton remarked.

Will they now?

Phoenix city leaders refused to enter into one not knowing the results of the investigation, but the question is: Will they now?

"I can't answer that question...I mean, we just got the report. I haven't had an opportunity to read it," Barton answered.

Barton said he's not ready to commit to entering into a decree that would last into future administrations, and cost the city potentially millions of dollars.

Barton said he also wants to have multiple conversations with the community, City Council and the DOJ.

Following the release of the report, victims of police brutality in Arizona held a press conference on Friday to share their reaction to the report. To watch the livestream of the press conference see attached video.