Mexican citizens casting their votes experience long lines

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican citizens who live in the United States were casting their votes in Phoenix Sunday morning.

According to some sources, lines were very long and people were waiting for hours. Some say they were waiting since 7:00am.

For the first time ever, the two top candidates running for the Mexican presidency are both women, already making this a historic election.

Also for the first time ever, Mexicans who have residency in the U.S. were be able to vote at 20 polling sites throughout the country.

For locals who still want to vote, polls are located in Phoenix and San Diego. Polls in Phoenix are said to be closed at 5:00pm.