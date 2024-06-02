Skip to Content
Mexican citizens casting their votes experience long lines

today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:42 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican citizens who live in the United States were casting their votes in Phoenix Sunday morning.

According to some sources, lines were very long and people were waiting for hours. Some say they were waiting since 7:00am. 

For the first time ever, the two top candidates running for the Mexican presidency are both women, already making this a historic election.

Also for the first time ever, Mexicans who have residency in the U.S. were be able to vote at 20 polling sites throughout the country.

For locals who still want to vote, polls are located in Phoenix and San Diego. Polls in Phoenix are said to be closed at 5:00pm.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

