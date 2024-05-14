Skip to Content
Historic Preservation Funds going toward 10 Arizona Tribes

today at 1:43 PM
WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that $2,555,471 in Historic Preservation Funds will go towards the state and 10 Tribal nations in Arizona.

According to a press release, the Historic Preservation Funds support programs and projects to preserve Arizona's cultural resources and history.

“Arizona’s rich, diverse culture and history are part of what makes our state so great. I’m proud to deliver this investment to preserve our traditions, landmarks, and resources for generations to come,” said Senator Sinema (I-Arizona).

“Preserving our history is crucial as it serves as a testament to our state’s rich heritage,” said Senator Kelly (D-Arizona). “This investment not only honors our past but also ensures that future generations can continue to learn from and cherish Arizona’s diverse traditions and history.”

About 10 Tribal nations in Arizona will receive $1,326,297.

The state of Arizona will receive $1,229,174.

Below is a list of Tribal nations that will be receiving the funding:

Tribal NationAward Amount
Colorado River Indian Tribes of the Colorado River Indian Reservation $119,326
Gila River Indian Community$121,812
Hopi Tribe of Arizona $140,273
Hualapai Tribe$132,535
Navajo Nation$183,783
Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona$94,013
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community$107,111
San Carlos Apache Tribe$140,848
Tohono O'odham Nation$147,378
White Mountain Apache Tribe$139,318
TOTAL: $1,326,297
Faith Rodriquez

Vanessa Gongora

