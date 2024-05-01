San Luis councilmember attends institute discussing the housing crisis

NALEO Policy Institute: Tackling the Housing Crisis happened from April 22–24 at Arizona State University and the Hyatt House Tempe

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis said Councilmember Tadeo A. De La Hoya participated in a gathering that tackled the housing crisis affecting Latino communities in the United States.

He joined the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund and more than 55 Latino policymakers in Tempe, Arizona for the Institute.

The City of San Luis said attendees were provided with an understanding of critical factors, including land scarcity, regulatory delays, and financial challenges that contributed to the housing shortage.

This shortage has affected a significant portion of Latino families that struggled to secure stable housing, said the City of San Luis.

The city also mentioned that Latino policymakers were equipped to develop and implement policies that enhance the supply and accessibility of housing within their jurisdictions.

“Addressing the housing crisis requires our collective efforts and a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing Latino communities,” stated Council Member De La Hoya. “The NALEO Policy Institute has been instrumental in equipping Latino policymakers, including myself, with the knowledge and tools necessary to develop and implement effective housing solutions. Together, we are working towards ensuring every Latino family has access to stable and affordable housing,” he added.

Councilmember De La Hoya was also able to network with Latino leaders and hear from experts on how to address best the housing challenges the community faces.

They also exchanged ideas for best practices and policy approaches to develop targeted solutions that increase the supply of and access to housing, said the City of San Luis.

Topics addressed during the gathering included: