Temporary closure and restrictions of selected public lands for off-highway vehicle race events

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lake Havasu Field Office announced that selected public lands will be temporarily closed and have restrictions for the Legacy Racing Event off-highway vehicle race events.

The Legacy Racing Event off-highway vehicle race events will be happening in and around the Parker 400 course near the communities of Parker and Bouse, said BLM.

This temporary closure will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20 through midnight on Feb. 25.

Temporary restrictions will begin from 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 19 through midnight on Feb. 25.

BLM said access to public lands in and around the event will be temporarily closed, restricted, or designated as spectator areas.

These restricted and closed areas will be marked at key access points with signage, fencing, or barriers.

To see the restricted and closed areas, look below.

For more information, contact Sabrina Bice, Outdoor Recreation Planner, BLM Lake Havasu Field Office, 928-302-4255.