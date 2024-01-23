Sentinel Rest Area on Interstate 8 reopens
SENTINEL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced the west and eastbound Sentinel Rest Areas on Interstate 8 at milepost 83 have reopened.
ADOT said construction at the rest areas was completed in mid-January 2024.
The rest areas were being rehabilitated by construction crews such as:
- Renovating existing restroom buildings.
- Updating pavement markings and signage.
- Making improvements to the parking lot.
- Adding ADA compliance upgrades.
- Rehabilitation of the existing water and wastewater systems and other related work items.