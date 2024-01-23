Skip to Content
Sentinel Rest Area on Interstate 8 reopens

SENTINEL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced the west and eastbound Sentinel Rest Areas on Interstate 8 at milepost 83 have reopened.

ADOT said construction at the rest areas was completed in mid-January 2024.

The rest areas were being rehabilitated by construction crews such as:

  • Renovating existing restroom buildings.
  • Updating pavement markings and signage.
  • Making improvements to the parking lot.
  • Adding ADA compliance upgrades. 
  • Rehabilitation of the existing water and wastewater systems and other related work items. 

