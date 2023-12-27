Body of Arizona child found in dumpster, police arrest mother

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities arrested a Phoenix mother in connection to the death of her young daughter.

A mother is in police custody after allegedly killing her school-age daughter and attempting to hide her body. Documents reveal Sophia Simmons admitted to a friend that she had beaten her child and it went too far.

Police say Simmons left her daughter's body for five days and then placed her in a dumpster near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police couldn't say exactly how the girl was injured, but court documents say she had several wounds on her body, including old scars.

"It's just one of those things where we want to make sure we investigate it thoroughly and get as much justice as we can for her and her loved ones," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).

Arrested within 24 hours

Police say there's evidence of someone cleaning Simmons' home. Simmons traveled to California, and was arrested on her way back to the valley.

"I can tell you she was in custody really close within 24 hours," Krynsky shared.

Simmons now faces five charges, including one count of first degree murder.

"I'm inclined to set a $1 million cash bond due to the nature and circumstances of the events. The fact that you attempted or did flee for a period of time from Arizona and that you tampered with evidence," said a judge.

Investigators are waiting on the medical examiner's report to determine the girl's exact age and official cause of death.

"We're talking about a young child that her life ended too young and you know the suspect at this point has been identified as her mother somebody that's obviously she should have had the most trust for so it's a tragedy not just because of the time of the year but it's a life lost so soon." Sgt. Phil Krynsky, Phoenix Police Department

Simmons has a prior conviction for malicious punishment of a child out of Minnesota.