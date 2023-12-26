Arizona police investigating fatal triple shooting

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The widower of a former Arizona county attorney is accused of being the gunman involved in a fatal triple shooting that occurred late Sunday night.

Phoenix police said that 47-year-old David DeNitto shot and killed two people, before turning the gun on himself, during an altercation.

DeNitto is the husband of late Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel who died in 2022 at the age of 45 due to health complications.

Officers were called to a residence around 11:30pm Sunday night, and upon arrival, they found 83-year-old Cynthia Domini and 47-year-old Maryalice Cash suffering from gunshot wounds.

DeNitto was found dead inside the home with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Domini and Cash were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Investigators believe that Cash and DeNitto were in a relationship together and an "altercation" happened before the shooting took place.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.