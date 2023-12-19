Man charged with defrauding at least 150 victims in cryptocurrency investment scheme

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Attorney's Office said a federal grand jury in Phoenix returned a 50-count indictment against Jeremie Sowerby for wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

Allegedly, 45-year-old Jeremie Sowerby scammed at least 150 victims out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency scheme known as Dunamis Global Technologies.

The Attorney's Office said Sowerby marketed Dunamis as a company that sold cryptocurrency mining machines to be hosted in its warehouse facilities in Lakeside and Tempe, which he falsely claimed to own.

He told victim-investors they were buying cryptocurrency mining machines with unique serial numbers associated with each victim’s cryptocurrency wallet but in reality, he put the victims' funds to accounts under his control.

According to the Attorney's Office, funds were directed to a Durnamis wallet controlled by Sowerby and the victims were not able to access their invested money or purported profits.

Sowerby stole the money and used it for himself and bought Teslas, residential properties, cryptocurrency, and other expensive items.

He was previously charged with co-defendant Luis Ortega in a 55-count indictment.

That indictment alleges that Sowerby and Ortega scammed hundreds of victims in a cryptocurrency investment scheme under the guise of three entities: Now Mining, VIP Mining, and Millennium Technologies.

The Attorney's Office said Sowerby was also previously charged with defrauding an Arizona physician through what he claimed to be an exclusive hedge fund investment opportunity called “Justice Capital.”

Both of these cases are pending.

According to the Attorney's Office, a conviction for wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

While a conviction for transactional money laundering carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, or both, said the Attorney's Office.

If you believe anyone was defrauded by Sowerby in this case, contact the Victim Witness Section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona at usaaz.victimassist@usdoj.gov or fill out the questionnaire at this link.