A pilot is killed in a small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport; he was the only person aboard
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) - A pilot has been killed in a small plane crash in a vacant lot near Eloy Municipal Airport, about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, police said.
The plane crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday southwest of the airport, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix, Eloy police said in a statement late Friday.
The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on board the experimental single-engine plane, a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, authorities said.
Police said they will investigate the crash in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. No other details have been released.