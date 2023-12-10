Skip to Content
A pilot is killed in a small plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport; he was the only person aboard

Fly-by-Owen / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) - A pilot has been killed in a small plane crash in a vacant lot near Eloy Municipal Airport, about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, police said.

The plane crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday southwest of the airport, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix, Eloy police said in a statement late Friday.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on board the experimental single-engine plane, a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, authorities said.

Police said they will investigate the crash in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. No other details have been released.

