3 suspects arrested in the killing of a Phoenix man whose family says was targeted for being gay

PHOENIX (AP) - Three suspects have been arrested in the killing of a Phoenix man whose friends and family allege was targeted because of his sexual orientation, authorities said.

The body Bernardo Pantaleon, 30, was found dead in a city park. Court records indicated he had been shot and later mutilated.

The suspects were arrested Saturday and are being held on bonds ranging from $500,000 to $2 million. One of the men is charged with first-degree murder, while the other two are facing conspiracy charges. Lawyers for the men did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment about the charges.

Police said the suspects sent photos of Pantaleon’s body to his family members.

Pantaleon’s friends and family have said they believe he was the victim of a hate crime because he was gay and often wore glamorous clothing. Police investigators said the suspects — all in their early 20s — planned to rob Pantaleon and then kill him.

Detectives said they reviewed social media messages between the three suspects in which they allegedly discussed and planned Pantaleon's killing.

“Some made derogatory remarks regarding the victim’s sexuality and a derogatory statement about homosexuals not being allowed” in Phoenix’s northside, according to a probable cause statement.

Police said the suspects were interviewed and acknowledged the plan to kill Pantaleon.