SALT RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Strong, gusty winds Saturday helped fuel a landfill fire on the Salt River Indian Reservation east of Phoenix, according to KPHO.

Huge plumes of smoke were spotted for several miles.

Crews struggled to put out the flames, which burned well into the evening hours.

A high wind warning had been in effect on Sunday, according to KPHO.