Arizona police investigate after a gun was found in a student’s backpack

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a gun was found in a student's backpack.

The incident occurred at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

According to the school district, one of the school's teachers discovered the gun while helping the student unpack the backpack.

Police were immediately contacted and the gun was moved to a safe location. Authorities say the child's parents are fully cooperating with the investigation.

No further information has been released.