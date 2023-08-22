County in Arizona says they’re better prepared to handle monsoon storms

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Northern Arizona is forecasted for fewer monsoon storms this year, but could see more rain at once says Lucinda Andreani, the Coconio County Flood District Administrator.

"Probably shorter duration but that we could have intense rainfall events and we've seen a couple of those now," Andreani added.

The county says they're better prepared than in the past seasons, cleaning up downed trees, and trash blocking waterflow in chanels near the the pipeline fire burn scar.

"It was very successful. Systems worked exceptionally well. We had no impacts and no response into the area, no impacts to private property. People were just thrilled and relieved," Andreani spoke.

Still more work to be done

There is still more work to be done. The county has more clean-ups planned on the mountain next month.

"The rainfall that has the biggest impact on post-wildfire flooding is on the mountain itself, up on the burn scar. The systems like this channels that then take the water safely through the neighborhoods and if we didn't do the work on the forest, they would just fill up with sediment and debris and not be effective. Water would spill out into these homes," Andreani explained.

But after a tough monsoon season last year, Andreani says she's happy to see the changes work this year.

"To be able to know that we can effectuate some change. Now, it won't work in every rainfall event, but it will work in many and most that we see it will have a very positive impact," Andreani stated.