Car crashes into an Arizona salon building, no one injured

CHANDLER, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Chandler Police Department (CPD) said an older woman received a minor leg injury after she crashed her car into the Belle Vie Salon Studios building near Alma School and Queen Creek Roads on Saturday.

Investigators say no one else was hurt.

“Hearing that loud noise, you don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Ashley Upton, owner of Aurum Men’s Salon.

Upton was cutting a client’s hair before 1:00pm when one of her unit’s walls suddenly caved in after the impact. Her security camera showed how stunned she and her client were as they asked each other if they were okay. The vehicle did not hit them.

However, another angle from the surveillance video showed a man sitting in the lobby. The car missed him by just a couple of feet.

“I can’t even imagine the fear that was going on in their minds at that moment,” Upton expressed.

Impairment did not factor into crash

Investigators say an older woman lost control while driving in the parking lot. They also said they do not believe impairment played a role. Video captured showed the woman’s tan car on the bed of a truck before it was hauled away.

A black car belonging to Mario Cardona was also towed away after being hit.

“You can’t get worried about it. You can’t get bent out of shape. You just got to roll with it. There’s nothing I could’ve done to change it. I was just pulling out of the parking lot. She hit me,” Cardona stated.

Cardona said he thought it was a hit-and-run, so he followed the driver. Surveillance video shows the moment he was driving behind the vehicle that struck him before the crash. “It was a very bad crash. It was very loud. There were about six people that immediately ran out,” Cardona further added.

No injuries

Upton said the car ended up inside the Beastly Beauty Waxing Salon.

“I honestly think I had an angel on my side today because if it was another foot to the left, I could’ve been severely hurt. Other people could’ve been severely hurt. I’m just so thankful that everything happened the way it did and no one is severely injured,” Upton remarked.

Upton said she is also happy to hear the driver is okay. However, a couple of tenants had to close for the weekend. They don’t know when they’ll be able to accept more clients. It’s also unclear if the property owner or driver’s insurance will cover the repairs.

The owners of Aurum Men’s Salon and Beastly Beauty have GoFundMe pages set up to help keep them afloat until they can resume work. A GoFundMe has also been started to help Belle Vie Salon Studios. If you would like to donate, then click here.