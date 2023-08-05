Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health

Skip to Content
PHOENIX (AP) - Brittney Griner is expected to return to the basketball court on Saturday after a three-game absence from the Phoenix Mercury while she focused on her mental health.

The 6-foot-9 center — who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year — is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. The team said Friday that Griner is expected to return after being out since July 29.

Griner was in the arena for Thursday's game, though she wasn't dressed out to play. She celebrated with teammate and friend Diana Taurasi when the 41-year-old became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 career points.

The Mercury play the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

