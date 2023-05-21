Video catches Arizona man hitting construction worker

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Phoenix police are investigating after a viral TikTok video shows a man striking and screaming at a female construction worker.

He's identified as the general contractor at a site where condos are being built, or rather, he was until this came to light.

Insults and profanity coming from a man supposed to be the leader at a job site in North Phoenix.

46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn accused a female employee of scratching a countertop at this condo complex under construction near Tatum Boulevard in Deer Valley Road.

The general contractor of BPH Construction also berated other employees.

Escalated incident

Guadalupe Solano, a wife, mother of three, and an electrician of seven years, is still in shock. She said the incident escalated within seconds after he hit her hand, he came back a second time getting in her face, pushing her.

Solano called Phoenix police. After two hours, they finally arrived, she says. The department says they spoke to Hospelhorn on site and cited him for misdemeanor assault. He was not booked into jail.

"It's absolutely deplorable and we had him removed from the site immediately," said one condo manager.

The owners of the condo complex under construction said they terminated his contract Wednesday.

Frequent attacks on Latinos

"Very good that they were able to record it," said Carlos Eduardo Pina, a social media influencer and activist.

Pina says these type of attacks on the Latino community is frequent.

"And I hope it gives other people as well the courage to speak out as well," Pina expressed.

And that is what Solano said hurts the most; feeling powerless when dependent of a job, hoping for respect and dignity.

The Phoenix Police Department said they cited Hospelhorn in relation to this incident and detectives will be following up on the matter. In response to some questions circulating online, the PPD dismissed any notion that officers displayed a lack of action in responding to the incident.