Arizona News
today at 6:18 AM
One dead in Arizona Border Patrol shooting

MENEGERS DAM, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead after a shooting involving the Border Patrol in Arizona.

The family of Raymond Mattia says he was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents Thursday night.

They say Mattia called for assistance after he saw multiple migrants trespassing on his property, but when the Border Patrol agents arrived, they shot and killed him.

"I keep hearing the gunshots and I can't get over it. It's very sad just to know who they were shooting at you know," said an anonymous family member.

Customs and Border Protection confirms that their agents were involved in a fatal shooting on May 18.

They say agents were assisting Tohono O'odham Reservation Police, and that the shooting is under investigation.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

