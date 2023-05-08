Arizona man drowns trying to retrieve basketball

MESA, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities confirm that a man drowned in a Mesa lake Saturday. Investigators believe he was trying to just do a good deed when disaster hit.

Multiple agencies were on scene to help, including the Maricopa County Sheriff's Dive Team. They are warning against entering bodies of water because of the dangers you might swim into if you do.

A pick-up basketball game ending in disaster in Mesa Saturday.

"Unfortunately him trying to do something good for the people that were playing turned into tragedy in this case," said Detective Richard Encinas of the Mesa Police Department (MPD).

Never returned

After losing a basketball in a nearby lake at the Dobson ranch golf course. Mesa police say a man offered to jump in and get it. Those nearby, like Jeffry Reynolds, say he never returned.

"I think it's sad and if the family is here it's going to be a depressing sad moment," Reynolds expressed.

The man got in the water just after 1:00pm Saturday and made it about halfway across. That's where he was last seen.

"You try to do a good deed, you go under the water, and something happened and he just didn't come up," Encinas spoke.

Police issues warning

This basketball court is about a stones throw from the water, but even though this lake is next to the park, police are warning against getting in as it's not for recreation and you never what danger lay under the surface. There could be trees, pipes or other things which can make it difficult to swim out of.

"With our city, there are a few of these around, mostly around golf courses. Of course, the canal system runs throughout Mesa," Encinas detailed.

The man's body was eventually recovered later that day.

"It's May now. It's getting hot outside. people want to enjoy their swimming pools; they want to go to the lake. They want to do those outdoor activities, but we always stress safety first. If you don't know that body of water, we suggest you take precaution."

Police said the section they found the body was eight-feet deep.

With summer around the corner, they are urging people to always be cautious while in the water, as drownings can happen in seconds and are silent.