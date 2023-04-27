Skip to Content
Sinema bill to stop fentanyl coming into Arizona

FEND Off Fentanyl Act to strengthen response to the fentanyl crisis and stop flow into Arizona

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema cosponsored the FEND Off Fentanyl Act that will help strengthen the country's response to the fentanyl crisis.

“Arizonans across our state understand fentanyl’s devastating effects in our communities. That is why we are working to stop the illegal flow of fentanyl to Arizona by enhancing law enforcement’s ability to cut off funding to drug cartels to keep Arizona families safe and secure,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee.

According to the press release, this legislation needs the U.S. Treasury Department to prioritize the fentanyl crisis and deploy its sanctions and anti-money laundering authorities to target the illegal funds of criminal cartels.

The bill would declare the trafficking of opioids to be a national emergency said the press release.

The FEND Off Fentanyl Act would follow the money trail and make it harder for drug traffickers to do money laundering and hide their crimes, said the press release.

Faith Rodriquez

