Emergency crews rescue Arizona man who fell into 100-foot hole

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Emergency crews in Arizona rescued a construction worker who fell down a 100-foot hole.

"I was looking and I see a bunch of helicopters, fire department, that was crazy. A 100 foot hole is insane," said one onlooker.

It happened at a construction site in the town of Buckeye, just west of Phoenix.

No word how the man fell down the hole, or how far he fell.

But around 2:00pm, a rescue crew pulled him out of the hole and put him in an ambulance.

"We were able to effectively effect a rescue on that individual. At the time of rescue, we were able to communicate with the individual and they have been transported to a local trauma center for evaluation," said Nic Cunningham, Fire Accreditation Manager for the City of Buckeye Fire-Medical-Rescue Department.

There is no report on the man's condition at this time.