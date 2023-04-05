GasBuddy releases weekly gas prices for Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona gas prices rose 7.5 cents per gallon since last week, averaging $4.27/g Monday.

According to a GasBuddy survey, prices in Arizona are 64.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 37.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national price of diesel fell 3.7 cents, standing at $4.16/g.

Overall, the cheapest station and lowest price in Arizona was $3.23/g while the most expensive and highest price was $5.34/g. That's a $2.11/g difference.

Gas prices going back ten years

Here is a list of gas prices in Arizona going back ten years:

April 3, 2022: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

April 3, 2021: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 3, 2020: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

April 3, 2019: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

April 3, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 3, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 3, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 3, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 3, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

April 3, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas

At the same time, here is a list of neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Las Vegas- $4.22/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.20/g.

Phoenix- $4.56/g, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.50/g.

Tucson- $3.98/g, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.88/g.

Response

“With oil prices continuing their climb last week, gasoline prices were pushed higher across much of the country. But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC+ members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel. More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While demand has been somewhat soft this spring, the move to cut oil production ahead of the busiest months for consumption certainly sends a message that OPEC+ countries are aligned in their desire for consumers to pay more. While the initial impact to consumers could be 10 to 20 cents at the pump, there could be further developments in the days or weeks ahead that enhance the impact, especially as motorists prepare for the summer driving season."