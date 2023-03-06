GasBuddy releases gas price update for the state of Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The average gas prices in Arizona rose 12.8 cents per gallon since last week. According to a GasBuddy survey, this averages $3.64/g as of Monday.

Prices in Arizona are also 18.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago while standing 46.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel fell 4.6 cents in the last week, ranging $4.34/g.

Overall, the cheapest station and lowest price in Arizona was $2.69/g as of Sunday. On the other hand, the most expensive and highest price was $5.09/g. This is a $2.40/g difference.

Arizona gas prices over decades

Here are the following gas prices in Arizona dating back ten years as well as the national average:

March 6, 2022: $4.11/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

March 6, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 6, 2020: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

March 6, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 6, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 6, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 6, 2016: $1.53/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 6, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 6, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

March 6, 2013: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

Neighboring areas

At the same time, here are some neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Las Vegas- $4.30/g, up 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.23/g.

Phoenix- $3.84/g, up 21.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.63/g.

Tucson- $3.26/g, up 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

GasBuddy representative's response

"The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then."