Brittney Griner to return to the Phoenix Mercury, signs one year contract

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is heading back to the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner reportedly signing a one-year deal with the team that drafted her first overall in 2013.

In December, Griner said, in a social media post, that she would return to Phoenix after she returned home from being held in Russian prison.

On Saturday, Griner's name was on Phoenix's roster in the players section on the WBNA website.

The WNBA has said it will address getting Griner special travel accommodations, such as charter flights, after she signed.

The website Her Hoops Stats was the first to report Griner's signing.