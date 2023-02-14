First Lady visits Arizona, promoting higher education

MESA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - First Lady Jill Biden was on the road Monday to promote higher education.

The first lady traveled to Mesa to speak to students at Mesa Community College after watching the Super Bowl in Glendale on Sunday.

Dr. Biden joined Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and other leaders to speak about the administration's commitment to career connected learning and affordable pathways to good paying jobs.

She is also lending her support to the Mesa college promise which offers free tuition to many students in the city of Mesa.

In his State of the Union address, President Biden reiterated his message that community colleges provide the "Best Career Training in America."