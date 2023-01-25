Phoenix man accused of offering tiger cub to cops for $20K

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities arrested a Phoenix man; he allegedly offered to sell a tiger cub to undercover police officers for $20,000.

Police said they arrested 25-year-old Carlos Castro-Alcaraz Monday on felony wildlife offenses after advertising the cub for sale on social media.

According to police, officers later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home. They reported finding an alligator and a dozen snapping turtles.

Authorities then seized the animals and turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

However, it was unclear Tuesday if Castro-Alcaraz has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.