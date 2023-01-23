Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP, KYMA/KECY) - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson healthcare facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bound.

Bodnar is also accused of discharging a firearm within city limits and having a gun. However, he’s a prohibited possessor.

Police were called to the healthcare facility Tuesday. They responded to reports that a man walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.

An employee at the facility called 911 and gave police a description of the suspect.

Authorities then arrested Bodnar on Friday.

However, it was unclear Sunday if Bodnar has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 31.