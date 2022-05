PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters in Arizona battled a massive blaze at a pallet yard.

Crews arrived just after 10 p.m. near 35th Avenue and W Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

Over 150 firefighters and other personnel were called to try and contain the wind-driven fire.

Officials say the main body of the fire had been controlled, and crews are focused on hotspots.

So far, no injuries have been reported.