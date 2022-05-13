Victim’s sister shares grief after Clarence Dixon execution

PHOENIX (AP) — Leslie James stepped up to a podium at the Arizona state prison complex in Florence and tearfully told the world all that Clarence Dixon had taken.

Speaking shortly after Dixon was executed Wednesday, she talked about the younger sister raped and strangled by Dixon in 1978.

James says Deana Bowdoin was soon to leave college for what was certain to be a bright future but Dixon took that away.

Bowdoin was a 21-year-old Arizona State University student who loved to travel, spoke multiple languages and was poised to make a mark on the world.

James says Dixon took all that away and left her without a sister and the world a worse place.