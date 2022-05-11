Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 is scheduled to become the first person to be executed in the state after a nearly eight-year hiatus in its use of the death penalty.

Clarence Dixon is scheduled to die by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

If the execution goes ahead as planned, he will be the sixth inmate to be put to death in the United States this year.