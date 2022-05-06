Cops: woman in food line killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting as she and her young son waited in line for food.

Police say investigators don’t believe Martha Adrianna Alejo was the intended target when someone in a car that stopped in front of a business fired shots at people in the line Wednesday night.

A police statement said several other innocent bystanders were in the line of fire but weren't not injured.

No immediate arrest was made and no suspect description was released.

Police appealed to people to provide information to help solve the crime.