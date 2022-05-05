Tucson police: 3 found dead in home after murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a man killed himself after fatally shooting his wife and adult stepdaughter in a home.

A police statement said two juveniles were in the home when the shooting occurred Tuesday but were unharmed and ran to the home of a neighbor who called 911.

Police identified the deceased as 40-year-old Christopher Myers, 43-year-old Timeki Regina Myers and 20-year-old and Aloria Bingham.

The ages of the children were not released.