Judge declines Hobbs request to block AG threats

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge this week declined Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s request for an order blocking Attorney General Mark Brnovich from prosecuting her if she temporarily shuts down a candidate signature portal for a required update.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair said the request is “premature” in a ruling issued Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Hobbs said she will continue with plans to shut down on March 11 the “E-Qual” system.

Candidates use that system collect signatures they need to appear on the ballot. A shutdown is required to load the new maps adopted from the latest redistricting process.