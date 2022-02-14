Update: Gunman who shot 5 Phoenix police officers died by suicide

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who shot and wounded five Phoenix police patrol officers and injured four others last week died by suicide.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy released Monday states that 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones III died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police had gone to a home Friday in the pre-dawn hours in response to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot. Investigators said the incident apparently started as a domestic dispute between Jones and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley of Phoenix.

Police believe she was shot before Jones’ confrontation with police and later died after being taken to a hospital.

The couple's 1-month-old girl was unharmed.