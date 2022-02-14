Electric vehicle charging stations in Arizona to receive $11.3 million from bipartisan infrastructure law

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law led by Sen. Sinema and molded by Sen. Kelly will invest $11.3 million to make electric vehicle charging stations widely available in 2022

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) — Electric vehicle charging stations in Arizona to receive a $11.3 million in 2022 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law guided by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and backed by Sen. Mark Kelly.

This new investment comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program which was created to carry out a national electric vehicle charging network—in attempt to make vehicle charging accessible for everyone.

“Our bipartisan infrastructure law invests historic resources in electric vehicles, making our air cleaner without raising taxes. Our success proves that collaborative work can transform transportation policy and make a lasting impact on Arizonans’ lives,” said Sinema.

“This investment in our electric vehicle charging network will enable cleaner travel and create good-paying jobs. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping us rebuild and grow Arizona’s economy,” said Kelly.

The $11.3 million in funding makes it the largest investment in clean energy transmission and electric vehicle infrastructure in U.S history through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law, according to Sen. Kelly's press release.

This would help thousands of schools across the nation including transit buses and increase energy efficiency and strengthen critical materials supply chains.

The bipartisan infrastructure law was backed by various groups including The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, The National Association of Manufacturers, The AFL-CIO, The National Retail Federation, The Bipartisan Policy Center, North America’s Building Trades Unions, the Outdoor Industry Association, The American Hotel and Lodging Association, The National Education Association, as well as hundreds of mayors in all states.