Dole, Bashas’, Food City supermarkets grant 2 Arizona elementary schools with a learning garden program

Two Arizona schools will receive the Captain Planet Foundation Project Learning Garden program

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Dole Packaged Foods, Bashas' and Food City supermarkets are making two of your favorite elementary schools in Arizona eligible for winning a learning garden.

For the entire month of February, Arizona residents can complete an online application to nominate their favorite elementary school in the state that are located within a 10-miles of a Bashas' or Food City grocery stores to win a learning garden.

The Captain Planet Foundation Project Learning Garden program, which both elementary schools will receive, is valued at $3,000.

The items included are a raised bed garden, lesson kits, schoolyard garden supplies, a fully equipped garden cooking cart and strategies for garden maintenance.

If either of the schools already have a garden, they are still able to participate in the garden expansion package.

Last year's winners were Maldonado Elementary School in Tucson and Holdeman Elementary School in Tempe.

“Dole is all about ‘Sunshine for All’ – good, healthy food should be more like sunshine – available for all,” said Laura Pedersen, Sales Director, Dole Packaged Foods. “What better way to provide good, nutritious food than through a learning garden. We are thrilled to be partnering with Captain Planet Foundation and Bashas’ and Food City grocery stores for a sixth year to grant these learning gardens to Arizona elementary schools.”

Multidisciplinary learning including subjects like nutrition, science, math, language arts and social studies are all a part of the program.

The curriculum would benefit the younger students by allowing them to taste-testing healthy foods, learn about food origins and their individual palates.

“Anything can be taught in the context of the garden, and this hands-on learning helps students understand how to grow food and eat more healthily,” said Leesa Carter-Jones, President & CEO of Captain Planet Foundation. “Captain Planet Foundation engages and empowers young people to be problem solvers for the planet – and we are thrilled to be working with Dole, Bashas’ and Food City to provide two lucky elementary schools in Arizona with the learning garden program.”

The winners will be notified and announced to the public sometime in March.

“This annual partnership is such a joy,” said Ashley Shick, Director of Communications & Public Affairs for Bashas’ Family of Stores. “We are grateful for community and education focused organizations like Dole and the Captain Planet Foundation and their commitment to providing hands-on food exploration for youth. Knowing where food comes from is a critical component of making healthier choices throughout life and this program allows students of all ages to explore this concept first-hand.”