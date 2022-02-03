Maricopa County judge critically injured when struck by car

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge remained hospitalized Thursday, a day after being critically injured when struck by a car.

A court statement said Judge Rosa Mroz was struck while crossing a Phoenix intersection.

A Phoenix Police Department statement issued Wednesday said Mroz was critically injured while crossing the intersection on foot and that preliminary information indicated that the car didn’t stop for a red light.

The court statement provided no information on Mroz’s injuries or condition and said Mroz’s family requested privacy.

Mroz has served on the bench since 2004 after being appointed by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano,