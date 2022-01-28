Kitchen fire reaches roof of Somerton home

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday night, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a fire on North State Avenue.

At about 8:25 p.m., a residential fire was reported and firefighters saw smoke from the front door once on scene.

Investigation inside the home had firefighters discover a kitchen fire that extended towards the attic, it was then properly extinguished.

Three residents were able to escape the fire, though one was suffering from breathing in smoke and was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The owner of the home explained how he thought his wife was cooking and was too late to put out the fire when the smoke reached the roof.