Arizona Governor wants to continue in-person learning for students

New program and reccomendations to be followed

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 4, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced he will ensure in-person learning remains in Arizona for families and students.

“In Arizona, we’re going to ensure continued access to in-person learning,” said Governor Ducey. “Everyone agrees that schools should stay open and kids need to be in the classroom."

This option will coincide with guidance from public health experts and a new program will be made to provide relief for parents, funding up to $7,000 for education-related needs.

"With this announcement, we are making sure parents and families have options if a school closes its doors," continued Governor Ducey. "Parents are best suited to make decisions about their child’s education. In-person learning is vital for the development, well-being and educational needs of K-12 students. We will continue to work with families, public health experts and school leaders to ensure our kids can stay in the classroom and parents have a choice — always.”

Many officials agree on students needing to stay in school and the CDC even recommends a "test-to-stay" policy.