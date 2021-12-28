San Luis offices to close during New Year’s Day

Offices will open again on January 3

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis will have its offices closed from Thursday, December 30, 2021 to Monday, January 3, 2022 due to News Year's Day.

Other services such as emergency, law enforcement, and public works will still be available.

Trash collection and recycling will also be changed for the holiday, similarly to Yuma's schedule change.

If someone's trash is normally collected on Thursday then it will instead be collected on Wednesday.