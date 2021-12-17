Multiple indictments in Protection Program Fraud case

A group of nine people are innoncent until proven guilty in fraud case

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two individuals appeared in court with multiple charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, leading to seven other individuals facing indictment in connection with the scheme.

This scheme had the group gain $23 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which was then used to buy luxurious items.

The defendants submitted for loans from April 2020 to April 2021 with an attempt to receive more than $30 million in Arizona.