State now at nearly three million workers

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent report showed how job numbers have been regained and been going up since early 2020.

Arizona's current employment is at more than 2,998,000 workers with more jobs now than before.

A wave of recent jobs had Arizona take 21 months to regain full employment, making it the third state to reach this milestone.

The state's unemployment rate also dropped to 4.7%.