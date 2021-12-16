Crossroads Mission receives $20,000 from NOVA Home Loans Giving Campaign
Funds to help Crossroads Mission for Christmas
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission has received a $20,000 donation from the NOVA Home Loans committee and their annual Giving Campaign.
The Giving Campaign delivers more than $500,000 to non-profit organizations in a few states, including Arizona, and are voted on by the communities after a nomination process.
“We are extremely thankful for NOVA’s generosity and for the faithful support of the community
who voted for Crossroads Mission,” expressed Myra Garlit, CEO of Crossroads Mission. “This gift will
help during the 3-Days of Christmas, when we expect to serve over 5,000 meals.”
Crossroads offers shelter and meals to those in need and have helped with their clinical recovery program.
